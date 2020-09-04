RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ROLL has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

ROLL opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $2,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $1,414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,762 shares of company stock worth $6,950,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

