Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTUS. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Natus Medical stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.65 million, a P/E ratio of -907.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $61,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 60.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

