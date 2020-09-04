Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $476,080.16 and approximately $56,489.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

