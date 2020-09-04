Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

