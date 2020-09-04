Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Boosted by Analyst

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Conn’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.