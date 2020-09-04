Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 30th total of 175,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

PZN stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.