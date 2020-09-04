PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

PVH stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

