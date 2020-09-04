PureBase Corp (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

PureBase Corp (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PUBC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,170. PureBase has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
PureBase Company Profile
See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.