PureBase Corp (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

PureBase Corp (OTCMKTS:PUBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,170. PureBase has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

PureBase Company Profile

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers Purebase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; Purebase Soil Advantage, an organic registered granular mineral used to enhance soil water holding capacity, beneficial microbial diversity, and plant nutritional uptake; Purebase Potassium Silicate Sulfate, a potassium silicate sulfate mineral deposit for crops, trees, vines, and turf applications; and Purebase Humate Advantage, a soluable iron leonardite with organic matter, carbon, and fulvic acid content.

