Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 332.56 ($4.35).

PFG opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 492.70 ($6.44). The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.85. The company has a market cap of $552.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.74.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 6186.0002229 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

