ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.65 million.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.