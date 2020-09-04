Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $115.00 at MKM Partners

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.54.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78,141 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Progressive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

