Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $115.00. The company traded as high as $95.36 and last traded at $95.34, with a volume of 73151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.87.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $5,184,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,474.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

