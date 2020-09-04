Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $115.00. The company traded as high as $95.36 and last traded at $95.34, with a volume of 73151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.87.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.
In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.
Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
