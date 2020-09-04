Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Receives $25.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Profound Medicl by 406.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the first quarter worth $141,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the first quarter worth $3,896,000.

PROF traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,783. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Profound Medicl has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

