Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Oil States International (NASDAQ:OIS) Financial Contrast

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Oil States International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Oil States International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oil States International has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oil States International and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International -73.40% -4.12% -2.78% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oil States International and Profire Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International 1 7 1 0 2.00 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oil States International currently has a consensus price target of $11.71, suggesting a potential upside of 174.34%. Given Oil States International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oil States International is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oil States International and Profire Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International $1.02 billion 0.26 -$231.81 million ($0.62) -6.89 Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.89 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oil States International.

Summary

Oil States International beats Profire Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides services, including wireline support, frac stacks, isolations tools, extended reach tools, ball launchers, well testing and flowback operations, thru tubing activity, and sand control; and land drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

