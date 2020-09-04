PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $368,669.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,366.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.02222667 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00827467 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009714 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002416 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,427,951 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

