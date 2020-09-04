Private Capital Group LLC Sells 669 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

TRMB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.62. 10,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,367 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

