Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Itron by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. 2,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,105. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $70,070.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $265,247. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.