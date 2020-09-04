Private Capital Group LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Store Capital by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 677,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 536,375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Store Capital by 5,529.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 419,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Store Capital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 873,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 314,786 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Store Capital by 27,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 190,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,171 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. 62,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,451. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.