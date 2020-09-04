Private Capital Group LLC Has $60,000 Stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,075,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,843,000 after buying an additional 549,822 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 502.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000.

Shares of BATS NUMV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

