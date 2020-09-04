Private Capital Group LLC Buys 74 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $1,649,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura boosted their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

TopBuild stock traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.17. 10,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

