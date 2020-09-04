Private Capital Group LLC Buys 275 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 167.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 538,881 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,742,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,435.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 407,981 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 60.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 901,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,615,000 after buying an additional 339,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.60. 9,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,538. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $199.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

