Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 6.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $30.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.02. The stock had a trading volume of 322,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -182.61 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

