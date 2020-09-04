Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 3.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,580. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

