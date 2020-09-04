President Energy (LON:PPC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

LON:PPC traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,727,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,114. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of $36.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

