Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PRBZF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.60.

Premium Brands stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

