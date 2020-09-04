Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 20.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Post by 292.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Post by 72.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Post by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

