Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $3.38. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 8,050 shares trading hands.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 143,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polymet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 60,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

