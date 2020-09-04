Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 25,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $172,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,601,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,975,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 633,472 shares of company stock worth $5,066,910. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

