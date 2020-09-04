Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $81.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,585,000 after buying an additional 1,774,658 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after buying an additional 970,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 813,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,299,000 after purchasing an additional 544,945 shares during the period.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

