Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 125.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

