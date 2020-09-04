Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the July 30th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PGAS stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
About Petrogress
