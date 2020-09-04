Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

Petrogress Inc (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the July 30th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PGAS stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Petrogress has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries. The company also operates four vessels for transportation of petroleum products.

