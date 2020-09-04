Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €152.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €150.38 ($176.91).

EPA RI opened at €145.70 ($171.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €142.45. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

