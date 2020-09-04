Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the July 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF remained flat at $$13.14 during midday trading on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

