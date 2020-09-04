Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

BDEV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Davy Research raised shares of Barratt Developments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 655.62 ($8.57).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 539.40 ($7.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.57) and a one year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 521.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 541.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Sharon White purchased 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £1,967.46 ($2,570.83).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.