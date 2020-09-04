Peel Hunt Downgrades Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) to Add

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 375 ($4.90). Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

LON:CDM opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.00) on Wednesday. Codemasters Group has a one year low of GBX 198.20 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $582.87 million and a P/E ratio of 47.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.95.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

