Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
Shares of PSO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.90. 14,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,611. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.88.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.