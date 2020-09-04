Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.90. 14,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,611. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.