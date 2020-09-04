Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 2,372,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,267. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.