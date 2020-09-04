Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $21.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 789,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,485,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 579,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,075 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

