Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Nigel S. Terrington Acquires 7,987 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 7,987 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £27,874.63 ($36,423.14).

PAG opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.55) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 358.16. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The company has a market cap of $893.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.99.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 5686.9996179 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.57 ($6.54).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

