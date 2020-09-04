Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAM. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pampa Energia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

PAM opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $725.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

