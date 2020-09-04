Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE PACD opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Pacific Drilling has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $6.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.12). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 253.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%.

In other Pacific Drilling news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,392,315.83. Also, major shareholder Avenue Capital Management Ii, sold 9,007,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,404,513.20. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Pacific Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

