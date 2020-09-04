PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $25,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PACCAR by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 346.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $57,080,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $38,946,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. 1,608,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,170. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

