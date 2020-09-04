Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

