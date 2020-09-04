Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $52.54 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

