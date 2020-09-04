Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Trading Down 12.5%

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC)’s share price fell 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 109,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 30,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

