Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) vs. Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Financial Contrast

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orthofix Medical and Shockwave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.18%. Shockwave Medical has a consensus target price of $48.29, indicating a potential downside of 23.53%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -5.22% 2.47% 1.60% Shockwave Medical -126.34% -35.68% -29.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Shockwave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.23 -$28.46 million $1.47 19.94 Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 50.01 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -29.50

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Shockwave Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

