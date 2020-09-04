Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,109.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,345,018.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $173,190,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,078 shares of company stock worth $23,342,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sunrun by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Sunrun by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.