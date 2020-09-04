ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of ONEOK worth $25,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ONEOK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ONEOK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $26.91. 3,934,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,184. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

