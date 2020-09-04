Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Shares of OLLI opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

