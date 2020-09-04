Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.
Shares of OLLI opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.