Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.